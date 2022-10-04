Pakistan, UN to launch joint flash appeal for flood relief in Geneva today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and United Nations will issue a joint flash appeal for $800 million to help the South Asian nation cope with catastrophic floods that have killed nearly 1,700 people, affected millions, and destroyed critical infrastructure across country.

A report of state broadcaster said the Pakistani government and the United Nations will launch a flash appeal in Geneva today on the basis of an updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country.

A revised Flood Response Plan, prepared in close coordination between Pakistan and the United Nations, will be shared which focuses on providing necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods.

Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change and PPP leader Sherry Rehman will attend the event in person in central European country, whereas Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will participate virtually from Islamabad.

On Monday, the UN revised up its humanitarian appeal for flood-hit country five-fold to $800 million from $160 million as it seeks to control a surge in water-borne diseases after massive floods that wreak havoc.

Waterborne diseases are on the rise in Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces, where floods have caused the most damage after months of rain.

Residents of these regions are likely to die as a consequence of the changing climate, officials warned hundreds of thousands are still forced to live mercilessly with little access to food, and medicine.