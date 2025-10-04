Doha Attacks sparked Gaza Peace Deal amid US Security strain: Usman Shami

LAHORE – Political analyst and Executive Editor Daily Pakistan Usman Shami weighed in on recently announced 20-point Gaza peace Deal, which remained in news across the globe as all parties agreed to seize tragic conflict that killed over 67,000 people so far since October 2023.

Sharing his views on program Think Tank, Shami called the agreement a viable option to end violence under current circumstances, stressing its potential to immediately stop bloodshed, facilitate a ceasefire, and allow for the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

He highlighted significance of Qatar incident, saying that without it, the agreement might have taken much longer to reach as Doha Strikes dented Washington’s security assurance, and lobbying by Islamic countries played key role in pushing the process forward.

Debunking concerns about Israel’s recognition, he rubbished these claims amid online buzz. “If that were the case, Donald Trump would have included it in the 21st point,” he said, criticizing speculative narratives on social media while conflict continues on the ground.

Commenting on international reactions, he was of the view that protests in Europe and US over Gaza situation were largely symbolic. “Nothing could be achieved for Palestine without some initiative from the US, as any UN proposal is likely to be vetoed,” he opined.

He also mentioned that agreement shows pragmatic step toward peace in Gaza and that future decisions regarding the region should be left to the Muslim countries involved, allowing them to act collectively in the interest of stability.

The development moves forward as Hamas signaled willingness to accept Trump’s plan to free Israeli hostages and end Gaza conflict, though it did not address issues like disarmament and indicated further negotiations would be needed. The move has drawn widespread international reactions, with Pakistan and other states welcoming the opportunity for a ceasefire and humanitarian relief.