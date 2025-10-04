Immigrants may need 10 Years to qualify for UK Permanent Residency (PR)

LONDON – British government rolled out stern rules for immigrants seeking permanent residency, introducing tougher requirements for settlement in country as the country deals with the mass arrival of immigrants.

At the Labour Party conference, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that new rules are being designed to ensure that applicants demonstrate they are valuable members of society before being granted permanent residency.

Under current system, immigrants can apply for permanent residency after completing five years in UK. The Labour Party proposed extending this period to ten years. Once granted, permanent residents would have the right to live, study, and work in the UK indefinitely.

Applicants will also be required to meet additional conditions, including achieving high standard of English, maintaining clean criminal record, and participating in voluntary community work.

Home Secretary added that the government is considering granting eligibility only to those with documented records of voluntary service in their communities. Formal consultations on the proposals are expected to begin later this year.

According to the Migration Observatory, around 45Lac permanent residents are in the UK, including around 430,000 non-European citizens.

The government’s move marks major tightening of immigration rules, showing its focus on integration, community contribution, and security as key factors for permanent settlement.