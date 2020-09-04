PIA to not file appeal against European Union ban

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided not to file an appeal against a ban imposed by the European authorities over safety concerns.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had barred PIA from operating flights to the region in June. It was imposed days after Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan revealed that over 200 pilots hold suspicious licensee.

“We’ve decided that filing an appeal at this stage will be counter-productive,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said.

Pakistan had time till August 30 to file an appeal against the ban.

Two civil aviation officials told Reuters that an appeal would not yield results until Pakistan introduces reforms in the system and complete investigation in to the license scandal.

The EU ban against the national carrier will remain effective till the end of 2020 – a year in which PIA was to implent a new business plan to make the national entity profitable by 2023.