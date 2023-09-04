Search

Daily Horoscope - 4 September 2023

Web Desk 08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope
Source: File Photo

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20, 2022 - April 19, 2022)

Today, the realization of your delayed judgment and decision making may cost heavily. You may have a feast at workplace by your superiors. Don’t become panic and enjoy the spirits with buddies and old friends. You have to pay utmost attention to new tasks unless it accomplishes.

Taurus (April 19, 2022 - May 20, 2022)

Today, you may have the toughest time to deal at workplace. You may have aid from strangers but try to acknowledge this spirit and stay positive with the tasks. Be kind and affectionate with others who seek your help and care. Stay happy and confident.

Gemini (May 20, 2022 - June 21, 2022)

Today, you have to show calmness and relaxation over official issues. Your struggle will reward you in the best. Be positive and practical in leaning new techniques and methods for promotion.

Cancer (June 21, 2022 - July 22, 2022)

Today, you have to work and plan wisely for the promotion and betterment of business. You can   settle all issues and conflicts amongst members of the family and friends. Stay positive and strong.

Leo (July 22, 2022 - August 22, 2022)

Today, there will be new era of success and glory in time to come. You will plan to increase business and strategize policies for profit. Stay positive and vigilant to complete all tasks.

Virgo (August 22, 2022 - September 22, 2022)

This day brings you an opportunity to start your postponed projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You may additionally expect some spiritual travel. You may also go for work related travel. Be trustful and rely on sincere friends.

Libra (September 22, 2022 - October 23, 2022)

Today, you may find situation unfavorable at work place. You can also face losses during this period.it is advised to no longer make investments into new business. Your profits can now convert into loses. Stay conscious and calculated.

Scorpio (October 23, 2022 - November 22, 2022)

You may be happy, you may additionally be busy in domestic and business associated issues. You may assume mental peace and happiness round you. You may additionally sense healthier. You may also be busy in home affairs. 

Sagittarius: (November 22, 2022 - December 21, 2022)

You may be happy over your fitness related issues. Your profits can increase and expenses are less, would possibly raise your bank balance. You will be ready to control your opponents and hidden enemies. Be positive and diligent in approach while focusing tasks to deliver.

Capricorn: (December 21, 2021 - January 19, 2022)

You will feel healthy and wealthy in the friends Company today. You may be more intellectual in terms of knowledge. Love birds can have fun with their joyful moments. Relish every available moment of peace and soothing. Be proactive and dedicated.

Aquarius: (January 19, 2022 - February 18, 2022)

Today, your time seems to be challenging and testing. You will face limitations in your professional path. Shall keep patience and shall try to avoid taking any quick call. You shall pay attention of your parents. Be sensible and rational whenever you aspire to decide the best and the biggest in the life.

Pisces: (February 18, 2022 - March 20, 2022)

Today, you may go for short business or work associated visits, which is able to be useful in near future. Be smart and proactive to decide wisely on job prospects. Keep striving for the best as a high Achiver.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780

