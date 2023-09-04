Search

Epic power play: vivo Y36 sets a new benchmark in battery life

03:13 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
Have you ever been in a situation where your phone's battery runs out just when you need it the most? You then frantically search for your charger and attempt to reenergize the battery, only to find that it takes too long to attain even a minimal charge. To combat this issue, vivo has introduced the Y36, featuring the new and innovative 44W FlashCharge Technology and 5000mAh Large Battery. Intrigued to know how it would fare under heavy usage, we decided to test the device’s performance.

In our experiment, we drained the phone's battery overnight and fully charged it, taking approximately 73 minutes. Throughout the day, we tested the vivo Y36's suitability for daily use, making calls, video conferencing, and exposing it to hot weather conditions. Surprisingly, by mid-afternoon, the battery level had barely declined. The Y36's Super Charge Pump and Smart Charging Engine provide rapid and efficient charging, with the high-efficiency circuit maximizing speed and the Smart Charging Engine optimizing based on usage patterns, ensuring prolonged battery life. These cutting-edge technologies empower users to stay connected and productive all day.

During our testing, we realized the need to push the boundaries further. A lengthy binge-watching session of my favourite shows took up several hours, and even after that, we had only surpassed the halfway mark on the battery indicator. But we weren't done yet. The vivo Y36's Snapdragon® 680 Processor, Memory Booster, 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM were instrumental in optimizing battery performance alongside the 44W FlashCharge and 5000mAh Large Battery. These features efficiently managed power consumption during intense tasks like gaming and video streaming, allowing the 44W FlashCharge to quickly replenish the battery, and the large 5000mAh capacity ensured extended usage without frequent recharging.

During our testing, we assessed the power-intensive camera features of the vivo Y36, including the 50MP HD Main Camera and 16MP HD Front Portrait Camera, and rigorous testing of the 2MP Bokeh Camera. Thanks to the integrated 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM, the phone performed smoothly without lag or slowdown, complementing the 44W FlashCharge and 5000mAh Large Battery seamlessly. The Y36 proved to be a versatile and powerful device with excellent camera capabilities and long-lasting battery performance.

Overall, the vivo Y36's battery performance left a lasting impression, with its 5000mAh Large Battery lasting throughout a day of intense usage. The 44W FlashCharge and Super Charge Pump ensured swift charging, allowing for a 30% boost in just 15 minutes. The perfect blend of power and efficiency makes the Y36 a reliable companion for extended productivity and entertainment.

