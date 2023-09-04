Hajra Yamin steals the spotlight with latest brand campaign photoshoot

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Hajra Yamin is soaring higher in her illustrious career both in fashion and acting fraternities. The Pinky Memsaab famed diva is recognized as one of the most sought after faces whether it is a big screen project or showstopping ramp walk. With a grandeur like Yamin, photoshoot campaigns are no big deal!

Most recently, the Ishq Na Kariyo Koi actress served as a muse for Demesne Couture. The Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam diva treated her Instagram fandom with candid moments from the shoot.

Clad in a heavily embellished saree with patterned embroidery, a tie of tussles giving the back of her dull orange-colored sleeveless blouse a regal touch, and paired with statement gold earrings and statement necklace, the Maan Jao Na star exuded extravaganza.

Yamin kept her hair and makeup simple by opting with a half-up half-down hairdo, and donning a dewy make-up.

On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Hum 2 Hamaray 100, and Sevak: The Confessions.