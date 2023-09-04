Inside Asim Jofa's star-studded birthday bash

Pakistani fashion industry is expanding its influence over the entertainment fraternity pretty fast. With collaborations between A-list actors and topnotch designers, the audience gets to see the best of both worlds.

With one such instance of the fashion and acting worlds colliding, Pakistani audience got to witness the close bond between certain revered stars and acclaimed designer, Asim Jofa on the occasion of his birthday.

The luxurious birthday bash saw many stars gracing the event, eventually making headlines. From the gorgeous Iman Ali to Humaima Malick and Sonya Hussyn and Ushna Shah posing next to the designer, Jofa's star-studded birthday party was no less than an absolute banger.