Saba Qamar, Bilal Ashraf & others grieve over the tragic explosions at Beirut
As soon as the news of the shocking explosions at Beirut’s port broke out, many celebs including Armeena Rana Khan , Hamza Ali Abbasi and others have taken to social media to extend their condolences to the families of the victims of the incident.
A massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 100 people and injuring thousands. The unfortunate explosion caused widespread damage to buildings, international media reported.
A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.
Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:
Hamza Ali Abbasi
#Beirut Ya Allah have mercy... Prayers for Lebanon. Way too tragic and heartbreaking. 🇱🇧— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 5, 2020
Saba Qamar Zaman
My heart goes out to you Beirut! 💔— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) August 4, 2020
Heartiest prayers for all those who have been affected by this tragic blast. Such a beautiful country going through the worst of times! 🥺#Beirut #Lebanon
Ushna Shah
View this post on Instagram
May the victims of this tragedy rest in eternal peace, may their loved ones find strength and solace, may the injured heal and may the survivors heal from the trauma. May there be peace in the middle east. Ameen. Forgive us for what we have done to this planet, it's people, it's living beings. Forgive us for what we have done to ourselves. Ameen. #2020 #prayforlebanon #prayforbeirut
Hareem Farooq
Horrific scenes emerging from videos regarding the Beirut Blast. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their people in this time of need. Stay strong Lebanon 🇱🇧 #PrayForLebanon #prayforbeirut #BeirutBlast #Beruit— Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) August 4, 2020
Bilal Ashraf
#Beirut 💔— Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) August 4, 2020
Armeena Khan
My friend (Alhamdullilah is safe) sent me this photo from #Beirut. His house is 15km (and some more) away from the explosion. This is a lot of damage and actually highlights the magnitude of the explosion. I pray for the people of Beirut. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 .@ItaniMo pic.twitter.com/15jSQ5eT0O— Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) August 4, 2020
