Saba Qamar, Bilal Ashraf & others grieve over the tragic explosions at Beirut

01:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Saba Qamar, Bilal Ashraf & others grieve over the tragic explosions at Beirut
Share

As soon as the news of the shocking explosions at Beirut’s port broke out, many celebs including Armeena Rana Khan , Hamza Ali Abbasi and others have taken to social media to extend their condolences to the families of the victims of the incident.

A massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 100 people and injuring thousands. The unfortunate explosion caused widespread damage to buildings, international media reported. 

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.

Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Saba Qamar Zaman

Ushna Shah

Hareem Farooq

Bilal Ashraf

Armeena Khan

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on ...
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious ...
04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share ...
04:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Model Bella Hadid speaks out against racism ...
03:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
If offered, I would love to work in Pakistan: ...
01:53 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Saba Qamar, Bilal Ashraf & others grieve over the ...
01:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on September 4
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr