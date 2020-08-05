Saba Qamar, Bilal Ashraf & others grieve over the tragic explosions at Beirut

As soon as the news of the shocking explosions at Beirut’s port broke out, many celebs including Armeena Rana Khan , Hamza Ali Abbasi and others have taken to social media to extend their condolences to the families of the victims of the incident.

A massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 100 people and injuring thousands. The unfortunate explosion caused widespread damage to buildings, international media reported.

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.

Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:

Hamza Ali Abbasi

#Beirut Ya Allah have mercy... Prayers for Lebanon. Way too tragic and heartbreaking. 🇱🇧 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 5, 2020

Saba Qamar Zaman

My heart goes out to you Beirut! 💔

Heartiest prayers for all those who have been affected by this tragic blast. Such a beautiful country going through the worst of times! 🥺#Beirut #Lebanon — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) August 4, 2020

Ushna Shah

Hareem Farooq

Horrific scenes emerging from videos regarding the Beirut Blast. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their people in this time of need. Stay strong Lebanon 🇱🇧 #PrayForLebanon #prayforbeirut #BeirutBlast #Beruit — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) August 4, 2020

Bilal Ashraf

Armeena Khan

My friend (Alhamdullilah is safe) sent me this photo from #Beirut. His house is 15km (and some more) away from the explosion. This is a lot of damage and actually highlights the magnitude of the explosion. I pray for the people of Beirut. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 .@ItaniMo pic.twitter.com/15jSQ5eT0O — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) August 4, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!