Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 August 2022

08:05 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 August 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 150,300 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 118,066 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,774.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Karachi PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Islamabad PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Peshawar PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Quetta PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Sialkot PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Attock PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Gujranwala PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Jehlum PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Multan PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Bahawalpur PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Gujrat PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Nawabshah PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Chakwal PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Hyderabad PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Nowshehra PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Sargodha PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Faisalabad PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692
Mirpur PKR 150,300 PKR 1,692

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 August 2022
08:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 August 2022
08:23 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 August 2022
08:14 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 August 2022
08:16 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 July 2022
08:53 AM | 31 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanwal Aftab lands in hot waters for demanding PR packages
08:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr