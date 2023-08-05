Karachi weather update

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain/drizzling in southern port city of Karachi during next three days.

In a statement, the Met Office said the weather would remain cloudy in Karachi during these days while strong winds are likely to hit the city on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range between 31-33 degrees centigrade, it said.

It also predicted light rain in Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and other areas while the weather would remain hot in most of the Sindh areas.