Emma Stone is engaged to Dave McCary

Shake a leg and pop the Champagne, because Emma Stone just got engaged!

The 30-year-old actress and her beau revealed the happy news on his Instagramby sharing a shot of the two with Stone flashing her engagement ring at the camera. "????," he captioned it simply.

McCary, who is a segment director and writer for American comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), and Stone have dated for three years.

They met during the Oscar-winning actresses December 2016 presenting stint on Saturday Nigh Live.

Emma's engagement comes months after the pair were previously rumoured to be planning a wedding.

While the two have been hush hush about their romance, Stone opened up to Elle last summer about her changing perspective about marriage and motherhood.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," she told the magazine.

“And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Huge congratulations to Emma and Dave!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!