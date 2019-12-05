Priyanka Chopra receives Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award
Actress Priyanka Chopra , United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador for child rights, has been honored with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball.
Priyanka took to Instagram to thank UNICEF for the honour. She wrote, “I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life.”
I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life. Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support. @natashapal for being here. @danasupnick @anjula_acharia @loumtaylor @sonyaguardo
She also posted a video of her walking up on stage to receive her award.
Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life. @UNICEF @UNICEFIndia @UNICEFUSA #UNICEFSnowflake pic.twitter.com/OquxQ18C8H— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 5, 2019
Pee Cee captioned her post as, “Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life. @UNICEF @UNICEFIndia @UNICEFUSA #UNICEFSnowflake."
Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas also appreciated his wife by commenting on the picture, “So inspired by you everyday. Congratulations beautiful.”
