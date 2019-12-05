The Donkey King to be released in Russia in local language
Web Desk
12:34 PM | 5 Dec, 2019
The Donkey King to be released in Russia in local language
Share

LAHORE - Pakistani super-hit animated movie Donkey King  is all set for its big release in Russia! It qualifies as Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie from the animated series, so this is, without doubt, one of the greatest achievements for our cinema.

The movie is expecting a dubbed theatrical release in Russian Federation on December 5th, 2019. The movie has previously been screened in South Korea and Spain.

The Donkey King made its on-screen debut in South Korea during the month of August earlier this year. There, it was dubbed in several local languages. A month later, it was released in three languages in Spain. So, this one is surely going places.

The Donkey King is a Pakistani computer-animated comedy film directed by Aziz Jindani. It was released in Pakistan on 13 October 2018 by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.

The Donkey King is an interesting story that revolves around the politics of the jungle. It features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin, and Jawed Sheikh.

It was reported to have grossed at Rs 24.75 crores after running in cinemas within the country for about 25 weeks. Not only this but it recorded the biggest opening in Pakistan for any animated film, collecting ₨ 36 lakh while recording the biggest single-day by achieving the 1 crore mark locally on just the second day of release.

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr