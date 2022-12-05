Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 December 2022

08:25 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs163,100 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 139,830. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 127,980 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,400.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Karachi PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Islamabad PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Peshawar PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Quetta PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Sialkot PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Attock PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Gujranwala PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Jehlum PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Multan PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Bahawalpur PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Gujrat PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Nawabshah PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Chakwal PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Hyderabad PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Nowshehra PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Sargodha PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Faisalabad PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940
Mirpur PKR 163,100 PKR 1,940

