Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 December 2022
08:25 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs163,100 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 139,830. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 127,980 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,400.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Karachi
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Islamabad
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Peshawar
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Quetta
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Sialkot
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Attock
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Gujranwala
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Jehlum
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Multan
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Gujrat
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Nawabshah
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Chakwal
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Hyderabad
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Nowshehra
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Sargodha
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Faisalabad
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
|Mirpur
|PKR 163,100
|PKR 1,940
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 December 202208:25 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- PTI emerges as single largest party in second phase of AJK local govt ...11:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- UN body sees end of polio in Pakistan by 202310:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan wants to recreate this scene with Shah Rukh Khan!10:07 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals why he was arrested in India
09:41 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Aima Baig drops teaser of latest cover of "Kahani Suno"08:24 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Rabi Pirzada talks about whimsical social media trends and their ...07:52 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Is The Legend of Maula Jatt going to be screened in India?07:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022