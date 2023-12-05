The Men in Green will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up match tomorrow, while the Pakistan national squad prepares for their difficult three-match Test series against Australia.

During their recent travel to Australia, the Pakistan cricket team has had difficulties; in particular, they have not won a Test series on Australian territory. The Men in Green are eager to move past their previous disappointments and are committed to putting on a fantastic show with their newly assembled squad.

In the next three-match series against Australia, Pakistan's team will be captained by Shan Masood, who was recently named captain. Prior to the main event, the squad will play a four-day match against the Prime Minister's XI as part of an important warm-up.

Prime Minister XI vs Pakistan Live streaming - Day 3

To see the live feed, fans must register on Cricket Australia's website www.cricket.com.au Viewers can register to watch the game by email.

However, there will not be a formal television broadcast of the game.

How Do I Register?

Go to cricket.com.au and select the match center to view the Prime Minister XI vs. Pakistan match. The next page will display a live stream pop-up; click watch to go to the next page. Enter your email address and other required information to sign up. After submitting the information, a verification number will be sent to your email. Your registration will be successful once you enter the verification code on the website.

Broadcast Link cricket.com.au Click Here for Live Streaming

Venue and Timing

Tomorrow at 4:30 AM Pakistan Time, the Green Shirts will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up at Canberra's Manuka Oval.