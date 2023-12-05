Pakistan vs Prime Minister XI Day 2 Live Streaming
The Men in Green will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up match tomorrow, while the Pakistan national squad prepares for their difficult three-match Test series against Australia.
During their recent travel to Australia, the Pakistan cricket team has had difficulties; in particular, they have not won a Test series on Australian territory. The Men in Green are eager to move past their previous disappointments and are committed to putting on a fantastic show with their newly assembled squad.
In the next three-match series against Australia, Pakistan's team will be captained by Shan Masood, who was recently named captain. Prior to the main event, the squad will play a four-day match against the Prime Minister's XI as part of an important warm-up.
To see the live feed, fans must register on Cricket Australia's website www.cricket.com.au Viewers can register to watch the game by email.
However, there will not be a formal television broadcast of the game.
How Do I Register?
|Broadcast
|Link
|cricket.com.au
|Click Here for Live Streaming
Venue and Timing
Tomorrow at 4:30 AM Pakistan Time, the Green Shirts will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up at Canberra's Manuka Oval.
