UHS revises MBBS, BDS admissions schedule in Punjab for session 2023-24

10:30 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
The University of Health Sciences Lahore revises MBBS and BDS admissions schedule into public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab for session 2023-24.

According to the latest announcement Revised schedule of admissions into Government medical and dental colleges of Punjab are as follows:

Merit List

Merit List Date
Provisional merit list 8th, Dec, 2023
Final merit list 12th, Dec, 2023

Selection List

Selection List Date
First college wise selection list for MBS 15th, Dec, 2023
Last date of submission of college fee 20th, Dec, 2023
Second selection/upgradation list for MBBS 22nd, Dec, 2023
Third Selection/ upgradation list for MBBS 29th, Dec, 2023

However, the provisional merit list for private sector medical and dental colleges will be displayed on Monday, 18th December, 2023.

