The caretaker government has announced Rs100,000 per month for the treatment of former world squash champion Jan Sher Khan and his wife.

Caretaker government says that lifelong support will be given for the treatment of Jan Sher Khan and his wife, the support for Jan Sher will be approved in the cabinet meeting.

Born on 15 June 1969, in Peshawar, Jan Sher Khan is a former professional Pakistani squash player. From 1990 until 1996, he remained unbeaten in 81 matches for six consecutive years. This longest-winning matches streak in Squash history was recorded by Guinness World Records.

Though his achievements in sports were extensive, he was severely troubled by back, knee and groin injuries throughout his career. He retired from Squash in 2001.

The eight-time world champion and six-time British Open Squash Championship winner is suffering from the mysterious and rare disease Parkinson's.

It should also be noted that Parkinson's is currently incurable in Pakistan.