Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 5 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan currently stayed at Rs275,200 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,940 on December 5 2024, Thursday.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs275,200
|per 10 Grams
|Rs235,940
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Islamabad
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Lahore
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Multan
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Peshawar
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
