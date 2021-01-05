PAKvNZ – Pakistan 8 for 1 at stumps on third day in 2nd Test
Share
WELLINGTON – Pakistan were 8 for a loss of 1 wicket at stumps on the third day of second and final cricket Test match against New Zealand at Christchurch on Tuesday.
Earlier, New Zealand declared their first innings at 659 for a loss of six wickets. Skipper Kane Williamson's double century put New Zealand in the driving seat
Stumps on Day 3.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 5, 2021
🇵🇰 Pakistan : 297 & 8-1 (11)
🇳🇿 New Zealand : 659-6 dec
Pakistan trail by 354 runs. #NZvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/YyBXbuHjno
On Sunday, Pakistan in their first innings were all out at 297.
In the first cricket test of Mount Maunganui, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs on Wednesday. New Zealand led the series 1-0.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was ruled of the second Test against New Zealand due to pain in his thumb. Babar fractured his right thumb during a net session last month and missed the first Test in Mount Maunganui as well as the preceding T20 series.
Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Pakistan side in Babar’s absence.
Squads
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult
-
- When Wasim Akram became the Sarbala! 'Sultan of Swing' shares rare ...10:58 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- PAKvNZ – Pakistan 8 for 1 at stumps on third day in 2nd Test10:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- Fake online food delivery rider nabbed amid robbery in Karachi10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- Britain enters full lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise09:52 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
-
- Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 ...08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from Delhi admirer07:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020