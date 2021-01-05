REVEALED: The true story behind marriage of 'Saudi billionaire Sahoo Bint Abdullah and her Pakistani driver'
Web Desk
06:20 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
REVEALED: The true story behind marriage of 'Saudi billionaire Sahoo Bint Abdullah and her Pakistani driver'
Share

RIYADH – The story of a billionaire Saudi woman getting married to a Pakistani driver is the talk of the town and social media platforms have been flooded with chatter over the wedding.

The woman, Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob, who is being described as the billionaire business tycoon of Saudi Arabia is in fact a fake character.

Actually, the woman is Emirati author Yasmeen bint Mashal al-Sudri who is an Afghan national. She has also written a book on Afghanistan.

Yasmeen is married to a Pakistani driver on December 23, 2020.

A video of the ceremony was shared a day later by a user named Ahmed Al-Aliyan, with whom he wrote that Yasmeen bint Mashal Al-Sudri, author of a book on Afghanistan.

Many publications including Khaleej Times posted stories that depicted her as "the richest woman in Saudi Arabia who married his Pakistani driver".

Who is Saudi billionaire Sahoo bint Abdullah, did ... 12:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

Dubai – A clip of ‘Saudi Arabian billionaire businesswoman’ Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob and her ...

More From This Category
Top Pakistani commanders review security ...
06:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
EXPLAINER: Biden's Iran problem is getting worse ...
05:03 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Man risks life for drowning stranger in Chitral ...
05:20 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Indian farmers to continue highway protests after ...
04:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Two policemen booked for 'fake encounter' in ...
05:41 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Bank Al Habib chairman dies in London
03:42 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan responds to trolls after father’s death
06:31 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr