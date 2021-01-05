REVEALED: The true story behind marriage of 'Saudi billionaire Sahoo Bint Abdullah and her Pakistani driver'
RIYADH – The story of a billionaire Saudi woman getting married to a Pakistani driver is the talk of the town and social media platforms have been flooded with chatter over the wedding.
The woman, Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob, who is being described as the billionaire business tycoon of Saudi Arabia is in fact a fake character.
Actually, the woman is Emirati author Yasmeen bint Mashal al-Sudri who is an Afghan national. She has also written a book on Afghanistan.
Yasmeen is married to a Pakistani driver on December 23, 2020.
A video of the ceremony was shared a day later by a user named Ahmed Al-Aliyan, with whom he wrote that Yasmeen bint Mashal Al-Sudri, author of a book on Afghanistan.
Many publications including Khaleej Times posted stories that depicted her as "the richest woman in Saudi Arabia who married his Pakistani driver".
