Sarah Khan responds to trolls after father’s death

Celebrities all over the globe have been the target of vicious online trolls. The latest victim of social media trolling is Sarah Khan, whose father recently passed away.

Previously, the sister duo Sarah and Noor Khan lost their mother in a painful battle with cancer in 2017, and now the news of their father's demise is truly heartbreaking.

Irrespective of a huge irreplaceable loss, keyboard warriors hold no barriers and continue with their unforgiving criticism.

Khan recently took to her Instagram, sharing a picture from her drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, a week after her father’s death.

Raqs-e-Bismil is trending on Youtube where Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan's chemistry is well praised by the fans.

The Sabaat star captioned the post: ‘Moosa Aur Zohra’

The social media trolls did not miss the opportunity to make an insensitive comment regarding her father's death:

“You are worried about Moosa and Zohra! And your father? It has not even been a week since he passed away and here you are posting about dramas. Oh, God. What is this world of showbiz!” it read.

Khan did not hold back and clapped back at the troll:

“Would my pain have lessened if I posted after a month? Does that even make sense?”

The comment has now been removed, but here are some other comments from her post:

Unfortunately, Pakistani stars are no stranger to moral brigade who make derogatory comments to get a response from the public figures.

However, in the following scenario, such criticism was unnecessary; considering the hard times Sarah Khan is going through.

