Man fakes his own kidnapping to skip work
Web Desk
11:22 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Man fakes his own kidnapping to skip work
Share

CALIFORNIA – An Arizona man has been arrested for faking his own abduction to skip work.

According to the police, they found the man, Brandon Soules, 19, with his hands tied by his own belt and a bandanna stuffed in his mouth.

He reportedly told police officers that two masked men had knocked him unconscious and captured him before dumping him near a water tower in the city.

The stunt did not last long as he later committed he had made the story up to skip work. Soule works at the local tire factory.

Man spits on rotis at Indian wedding before ... 04:58 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

MEERUT – A video of man spitting on rotis while he cooks them in a makeshift tandoor at an Indian wedding in the ...

The cops said they became doubtful after checking surveillance footage from around his residence. A statement issued by the local police stated "Initially, the subject reported to officers that two masked men kidnapped him, hit his head (knocking him unconscious), and drove him around in a vehicle before they left him in the area he was found."

An extensive investigation was conducted and evidence was discovered, showing his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred, it added.

The plan to skip work has now landed Soule in jail, and seems like the 19-year-old will be spending considerable time away from work due to the charges of false reporting.

Netizens bash Punjab police for mimicking ... 11:35 AM | 23 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – The popularity of "Pawri Horai Hai" reached even cross-border after sending Desi Twitter in a ...

More From This Category
Afghanistan kicks off COVID-19 vaccination drive ...
07:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
India’s glacier burst toll reaches 204 as all ...
06:48 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Sindh Police roll out Skating Force to curb ...
10:20 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
British councillor suspended after flying to ...
09:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Man spits on rotis at Indian wedding before ...
04:58 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Turkey raises Kashmir issue at UN, urging India ...
04:01 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album
05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr