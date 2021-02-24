ECP fines Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for campaigning in NA-75 by-polls
Web Desk
12:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has fined Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the code of conduct in the NA-75 Daska by-polls.

According to the ECP challan, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had campaigned in the NA-75 by-election campaign on February 11 and therefore a fine of Rs30,000 has been imposed following the violation. 

Daska constituency witnessed severe indiscretion in the by-polls as two people were killed and others remained injured due to tension during the voting process.

The ECP has ordered a probe into the non-disclosure of results of 20 polling stations in the Daska by-election.

