Karachi couple swindles Rs50 million in car loan scam
Web Desk
01:10 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Karachi couple swindles Rs50 million in car loan scam
Share

KARACHI – Butt and Sons Pvt Ltd in Sindh capital is accused of looting millions of rupees in the name of a car finance scheme as fourteen cases so far have been registered against the missing owners.

Karachi police launched the investigation against the major scam in which a couple running car finance looted millions of rupees from hundreds of customers and later disappeared without a trace after closing all of the offices.

According to the victim of the latest scam, the company attracts applicants by posting on different sale and purchase websites.

The cheaters offered customers a car of their choice at a 5 percent interest rate and told applicants to come in person for paperwork, after which the applicant made a down payment by signing a contract.

Porsche-Pakistan CEO runs off with Rs800 million, ... 08:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – A luxury car dealer in Lahore has allegedly run away with nearly a billion rupees after conning people ...

It is learned that a person namely Bilawal Khan Baladi ran the fraudulent company, but left by handing it over to a man named Rayyan Butt. Later on, Butt married a staffer called Waniya, and since then the couple was managing the three branches.

Pak Suzuki raises car prices again 11:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – The country's most popular automaker, Pak Suzuki has raised the prices of its different vehicles once ...

More From This Category
ECP fines Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for ...
12:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Mountaineering school in Ali Sadpara’s honour ...
12:00 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
PM Imran meets Sri Lankan president, discusses ...
11:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Man fakes own kidnapping to skip work
11:22 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Sri Lanka vow to strengthen cooperation ...
09:25 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment ...
11:21 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album
05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr