Lahore court summons top officials of Nestle Pakistan after infant's death from ‘poisonous’ milk formula (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A Lahore court has dismissed the police report which favors Nestle and ordered to start a criminal trial against the food company after a one-month-old infant died after consumption of formula milk.

Barrister and human rights activist Hassan Niazi shared the court updates in a live session on social media. Niazi while standing in Model Town Kachehri updated that the report submitted by the police is termed fabricated in court. With the dismissal of the police report, the court also directed to launch a trial against Nestle officials.

The incident occurred three years back while the advocate of the complainant told that it took one and a half years to lodge an official complaint against the company.

He also mentioned that the victim's father did not back off from the case despite severe pressure from the food giant.

Big news from lahore courts. Court orders that police reports in favour of @Nestle is false. Trial against nestle will take place. Big win for Usman Bhatti who’s infant daughter allegedly died after consuming @nestlepakistan Lactogen @OfficialDPRPP https://t.co/50ps7riGJU — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) February 24, 2021

Hassan also slammed the Punjab Police as he said that the provincial law enforcers are under pressure from Food Company. The police report absolutely favored Nestle which showed the poor law and order situation in the country, he said in the live session.

He also mentioned that the complainant's house was attacked multiple times during the three-year period.

Earlier, Usman Bhatti lodged an FIR against Nestle Pakistan after the death of his month’s old daughter, who consumed Lactogen, Nestle’s formula milk.

The complainant, Usman Bhatti, accused the food company of selling poisonous formula milk. He called out the food giant for being the reason for his daughter’s death. The FIR also states that Usman’s daughter fell ill after consumption of Nestle products and was taken to the hospital. However, she passed away and a post mortem was conducted.

On the other hand, the post mortem report depicted that the cause of the death was shortness of breath.