Web Desk
10:54 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in intel-based operations
RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistani soldiers have embraced martyrdom in intelligence-based operation in Tank, DI Khan and South Waziristan's Kot Kili area, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Sepoy Faridullah and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan embraced martyrdom

During the operations, two terrorists were killed while three were apprehended. Another terrorist surrendered to the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets were also recovered from their possession, the Inter Services Public Relations. 

