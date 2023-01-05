Top Pakistani court seeks UN involvement in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Thursday asked the joint investigation team to discuss with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about possibility of including the United Nations in probe into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.
Justice Ahsan made the remarks as a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, resumed hearing of the suo motu case in the murder of Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead near Kenyan capital city of Nairobi in October 2022.
A day earlier, the police submitted a progress report to the apex court on the murder of Shari.
During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Ameer Rehman informed the court that the probe will be conducted in three phases – Pakistan, UAE and Kenya.
When chief justice asked whether phase one had been completed, the additional attorney general said it was about the complete as statements of several people had been completed. He said the JIT would go to the UAE for investigation before heading to Kenya for final phase of the investigation.
The chief justice noted that some digital equipment belonging to the slain journalist had yet to be recovered. “Did the JIT find out where these devices are,” he asked.
Later, the CJP hoped the investigators would visit Kenya well-prepared as the case is also related to the human rights.
During the hearing, Arshad Sharif’s widow expressed reservations over the members of the JIT. However, the court asked her to trust the institutions and let the investigation team continue its probe.
The JIT formed by the government in line with the top court’s order comprises Mohammad Aslam from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Murtaza Afzal from Military Intelligence, FIA Cyber Crime Director Waqar-ud-Din Syed and Intelligence Bureau Director General Sajid Kiyani.
Justice Mazahir Naqvi remarked that the court was not making any interference in the investigation, adding that the probe should be conducted transparently.
The hearing was adjourned till the first week of February.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
