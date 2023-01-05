Search

PakistanTop News

Top Pakistani court seeks UN involvement in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe

Web Desk 05:22 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Top Pakistani court seeks UN involvement in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Thursday asked the joint investigation team to discuss with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about possibility of including the United Nations in probe into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Justice Ahsan made the remarks as a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, resumed hearing of the suo motu case in the murder of Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead near Kenyan capital city of Nairobi in October 2022.

A day earlier, the police submitted a progress report to the apex court on the murder of Shari.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Ameer Rehman informed the court that the probe will be conducted in three phases – Pakistan, UAE and Kenya.

When chief justice asked whether phase one had been completed, the additional attorney general said it was about the complete as statements of several people had been completed. He said the JIT would go to the UAE for investigation before heading to Kenya for final phase of the investigation.

The chief justice noted that some digital equipment belonging to the slain journalist had yet to be recovered.  “Did the JIT find out where these devices are,” he asked.

Later, the CJP hoped the investigators would visit Kenya well-prepared as the case is also related to the human rights.

During the hearing, Arshad Sharif’s widow expressed reservations over the members of the JIT. However, the court asked her to trust the institutions and let the investigation team continue its probe.

The JIT formed by the government in line with the top court’s order comprises Mohammad Aslam from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Murtaza Afzal from Military Intelligence, FIA Cyber Crime Director Waqar-ud-Din Syed and Intelligence Bureau Director General Sajid Kiyani.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi remarked that the court was not making any interference in the investigation, adding that the probe should be conducted transparently.

The hearing was adjourned till the first week of February.

Killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was ‘pre-planned’ murder, says Kenyan HR Commission

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan demands CJP-led committee to probe Wazirabad assassination bid

07:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Is Junaid Safdar stepping into Pakistani politics?

12:20 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

FIA action sought over malicious campaign against Pakistani actors

11:59 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Maryam travels to Geneva for surgery with father Nawaz Sharif, confirms Info Minister

10:49 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Microsoft Professional record holder teen facing murder charges in Pakistan

02:39 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army officer files defamation case in London high court against Major (r) Adil Raja

11:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Five policemen escorting polio vaccinators injured in attack in ...

09:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2023

08:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263.5 265.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: