Rapper Kanye West running for US presidency

Web Desk
11:42 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
NEW YORK – American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West announced on Independence Day that he is running for US presidency.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote on Twitter on Saturday, with there being no indication that it was a prank or a real intention to act on a promise he made during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West’s Twitter post: “You have my full support!” he wrote.

Kanye West had expressed support for US President Donald Trump and met with Trump in the Oval Office in October 2018. West has reportedly worked on a prison reform with his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

In June, US media reported that Kanye West had set up a college fund for the daughter of George Floyd, Gianna Floyd, and had donated funds to the family of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in May, sparking nationwide protests.

