Governor House doctor arrested on charges of raping woman

LAHORE - A doctor working in a Governor House's dispensary was arrested after a 23-year-old married woman alleged that he raped her at his room, police said on Friday.

In her complaint, the woman said she had come to the doctor for a routine check-up as she is seven to eight months pregnant. The doctor took me to their room and raped her, she further stated in her report.

While talking to the media, DSP Naveed Akmal had confirmed the incident but added that investigation is underway as the matter has become suspicious after some statements.

After receiving a call on 15 from the victim Police reached the Governor House after receiving the complaint and took both doctors and women into custody for interrogation.

The woman is a housewife and came in contact with the doctor as a private patient.

FIR has been registered on the complaint of a woman.