Pak army shot down yet another Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LoC

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan army troops have shot down another Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian spy quadcopter entered 500 meters inside Pakistani’s territory side of LoC before being shot down.

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LOC.

The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 8th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year. pic.twitter.com/2lfhIFezod — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 5, 2020

Earlier, on May 27, an Indian spy quadcopter was shot down by Pakistani troops in Nekrun sector after it entered a distance of 700 meters in Pakistani territory.

This is the eighth Indian Quadcopter shot down by Pakistan army this year.