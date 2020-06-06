Pak army shot down yet another Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LoC
08:26 AM | 6 Jun, 2020
Pak army shot down yet another Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LoC
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan army troops have shot down another Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian spy quadcopter entered 500 meters inside Pakistani’s territory side of LoC before being shot down.

Earlier, on May 27, an Indian spy quadcopter was shot down by Pakistani troops in Nekrun sector after it entered a distance of 700 meters in Pakistani territory.

This is the eighth Indian Quadcopter shot down by Pakistan army this year.

