COVID-19: Complete lockdown in Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday
Web Desk
09:45 AM | 6 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the federal capital, the administration in the city has decided to close down fitness centers, beauty parlors and barber shops and issued new SOPs in this regard.

According to media reports, from Monday to Friday all markets and shops would be allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm.

In view of the threat of the virus spreading further, the district administration has issued new SOPs with strict instructions.

The administration has also issued a notification to close all barber shops, beauty parlors and fitness centers in Islamabad and directed full implementation of the ban.

The move came after a sudden rise of coronavirus cases are being reported in Islamabad on daily basis.

