Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about London visit

LONDON – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwig on Friday clarified that he was visiting the UK for his medical examination, ending the speculation rife after his trip following an inquiry report on sugar scandal was made public last month.

In a tweet, Tareen, who has been accused of misappropriation in the inquiry commission’s probe report, said that he will return Pakistan soon.

He wrote, “Seeing media speculating about my trip to the UK. Nothing to worry about. Since I recovered from my illness in 2014, I have to have regular biannual check ups with my Doctors in the UK”.

“IA will get a clean bill of health and be back soon,” he assured.