Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter

Kanye West has set up a fund that will help with the education of George Floyd’s daughter, and will also accommodate the legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

TMZ reports that West has donated $2 million to the families of three of the unarmed black Americans whose killings have sparked protests across the country.

West's representative stated he established a 529 education plan to fully fund college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd.

The donations from West were given after fans and musicians called out high-end labels and streaming services for their lack of public donations to causes of racial justice and involvement in anti-racist activism.

Kanye was also present at Chicago’s south side on Thursday night joining the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd protest, in the wake of Floyd’s death during his arrest by Minneapolis police, footage of which was captured and spread like wildfire across the globe.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, has also stepped in help as she donated to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, National Urban League and Color Of Change.

Kardashian wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism and are committed to supporting and participating in the shift that needs to take place. We are donating across organisations focused on making change and fighting racial injustice."

