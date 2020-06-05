Lahore police to issue challan tickets for driving without mask amid COVID-19
09:33 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
Lahore police to issue challan tickets for driving without mask amid COVID-19
LAHORE – The police in provincial capital has decided to issue challan tickets to drivers and passengers for driving without a mask.

According to media reports, the move came to curb non-compliance with coronavirus SOPs and eight joint teams have been formed that will take action against violators of Coronavirus SOPs in different areas.

Apart from eight special teams, all wardens across the city will also help implement Coronavirus SOPs.

According to Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Lahore, in case of more than one occupant in the car, it would be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask and Coronavirus SOPs will be strictly enforced.

