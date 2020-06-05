Lahore police to issue challan tickets for driving without mask amid COVID-19
Share
LAHORE – The police in provincial capital has decided to issue challan tickets to drivers and passengers for driving without a mask.
According to media reports, the move came to curb non-compliance with coronavirus SOPs and eight joint teams have been formed that will take action against violators of Coronavirus SOPs in different areas.
Apart from eight special teams, all wardens across the city will also help implement Coronavirus SOPs.
According to Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Lahore, in case of more than one occupant in the car, it would be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask and Coronavirus SOPs will be strictly enforced.
- Governor House doctor arrested on charges of raping woman11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about London visit11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 patients10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PCB central contract — Bisma retains Pakistan captaincy, head coach ...09:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough times08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Meghan Markle speaks out about ‘Black Lives Matter’07:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Naveed Raza urges people to stop denying the existence of coronavirus06:51 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in the ...03:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020