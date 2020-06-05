Global Vaccine Summit 2020: Additional $ 8.8 b pledged for equal access to vaccine against COVID-19
10:59 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
Global Vaccine Summit 2020: Additional $ 8.8 b pledged for equal access to vaccine against COVID-19
LONDON - World leaders have pledged an additional 8.8 billion US dollars to provide equal access to vaccine to everyone against COVID-19.

The pledges were made at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

Speaking on the occasion British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, together we rise to fulfill the greatest shared endeavour of our lifetime – the triumph of humanity over disease, now and for the generations that follow.

