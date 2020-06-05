Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 patients

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday donated his blood plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients days after he recovered from the infection.

Senior hematologist at the National Insitute of Blood Disease & Bone Marrow Transplantation supervised the donation process.

The governor had earlier announced to donate plasma following his recovery from the infection.

In a tweet, he said: “I donated Plasma today, it was easy, no weakness or difficulty donating. It’s is our duty to save lives, Allah has given us opportunity. All those who r recovered from Covid must donate plasma”.

I donated Plasma today, it was easy, no weakness or difficulty donating. It’s is our duty to save lives, Allah has given us opportunity. All those who r recovered from Covid must donate plasma. Thanks to Dr.Shamsi @62Shamsi pic.twitter.com/isPK1oEEpU — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 5, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 89,249, according to government data till Friday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,838, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 31,198 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 607, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 575 and 500 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 51 deaths; Islamabad, 38; Gilgit Baltistan, 12; and Azad Kashmir, 7.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).