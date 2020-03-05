US singer Akon performs Umrah

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
US singer Akon performs Umrah
Share

MAKKAH - American singer-songwriter and rapper Akon recently performed Umrah, a religious pilgrimage for Muslims, in Saudi Arabia. He was in the country for a music tour.

Akon told media before his concert in Damman that he will travel to Holy city Makkah and perform Umrah. Photos of the actor wearing an Ihram in front of the Ka’abah alongside his family went viral on social media.

The 46-year-old Grammy-award winning singer was born in St. Louis, Missouri in a Muslim family and has been a Muslim since birth.

“Saudi Arabia was crazy!! Thanks again Saudi for the love!” Akon had tweeted after his concert in the Arab country.

He has been vocal about crediting his success to his faith. “For me, real success is faith. I don’t care even if I have a billion dollars in the bank. And what good am I if I have a billion dollars sitting in the bank in the first place?” he said earlier.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates. 

More From This Category
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child ...
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Chakkar
02:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin ...
01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
No Time to Die :Release delayed due to ...
01:26 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise ...
12:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Meghan Markle all set to make Hollywood comeback ...
12:38 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr