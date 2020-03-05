US singer Akon performs Umrah
MAKKAH - American singer-songwriter and rapper Akon recently performed Umrah, a religious pilgrimage for Muslims, in Saudi Arabia. He was in the country for a music tour.
Akon told media before his concert in Damman that he will travel to Holy city Makkah and perform Umrah. Photos of the actor wearing an Ihram in front of the Ka’abah alongside his family went viral on social media.
The 46-year-old Grammy-award winning singer was born in St. Louis, Missouri in a Muslim family and has been a Muslim since birth.
“Saudi Arabia was crazy!! Thanks again Saudi for the love!” Akon had tweeted after his concert in the Arab country.
Saudi Arabia was crazy!! Thanks again Saudi for the love! pic.twitter.com/U85H0YO311— AKON (@Akon) February 28, 2020
He has been vocal about crediting his success to his faith. “For me, real success is faith. I don’t care even if I have a billion dollars in the bank. And what good am I if I have a billion dollars sitting in the bank in the first place?” he said earlier.
