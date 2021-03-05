#FootprintFriday – Australian street named after Pakistani 'City of Saints'
03:59 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
mooltan
LAHORE – Pakistan’s rich history and culture never fail to impress. The South Asian country has been honoured many times with recognition in various cities across the world.

The latest addition is a street in the Travancore suburb of Australian city of Melbourne namely ‘Mooltan’, named after Pakistan’s historic city Multan.

"Fancy a stroll this #FootprintFriday? Head down to Mooltan Street in the suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, named after the historic city of Multan in the Punjab," the Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy account tweeted today.

Multan is "often referred to as the 'City of Saints', with its history stretching deep into antiquity," it added.

Meanwhile, in the United States, 'Lahore' is an unincorporated community in Orange County, Virginia, which was named after the historical city of Lahore in Punjab.

