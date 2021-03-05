'Slumdog Millionaire' – Indian actor accused of sexual assault

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal accused of sexual misconduct by a former girlfriend, according to Indian media.

An FIR has been filed against Mittal over accusations that the 30-year-old hit his ex-girlfriend at her Mumbai residence on February 13.

Indian media reported, citing a source close to the girl, that the two were dating for a couple of months.

"They got close and he asked her out. They were seeing each other for two months. They parted ways and Madhur couldn’t deal with the breakup," the source claimed. "He was shooting in Jaipur. Livid, he landed in Mumbai and entered her Bandra residence on February 13. Unable to take the rejection, he tried to force himself on her. He tried to see her again on February 15, but the girl’s lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the premises and he complied."

The lawyer then said in a statement, “That girl was not in a state to talk to me. Her friend reached out to me. She had sustained injuries under the eye, neck and lips. I discovered that she was battered and sexually assaulted," she said, adding that he personally went to the Crime against Women Cell (CAWC) who later called them and filed an FIR.

"You cannot hit a woman, period. You may be in a relationship with her for two months or 20 years, it doesn’t matter. Men need to learn to accept a ‘no’. This psyche of entitled behaviour needs to change. They need to be held accountable for their actions,” she added.

Indian politician accused of singer's rape 10:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2021 MUMBAI – A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, who has been accused of rape by singer Renu Sharma says he ...

Responding to the allegations, Mittal says the claims are untrue.

In a statement released recently, he said, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work."

He further added, "I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine. I urge everyone to not jump to conclusions about me through these one-sided reports in the media. I have faith in the law and the actual truth shall be out soon.”