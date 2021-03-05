Pakistan to chair World Trade Organization's committee for 2021

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, announced through his Twitter on Friday that Pakistan has been elected to Chair the “Committee on Trade & Development (CTD)” of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for 2021.

CTD was established in 1965 in GATT (now WTO) for the economic development of Developing Countries, especially issues related to the “Enabling Clause” for provision of non-reciprocal trading preferences to Developing Countries, like GSP, etc. Under Pakistan’s leadership, the CTD would strive to work for the expansion of trade & investment opportunities for Developing Countries.”

The Committee on Trade and Development (CTD) serves as a focal point for the consideration and coordination of work on the development in WTO. It considers a broad range of issues relating to the trade of developing countries.