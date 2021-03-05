Pakistan to chair World Trade Organization's committee for 2021
ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, announced through his Twitter on Friday that Pakistan has been elected to Chair the “Committee on Trade & Development (CTD)” of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for 2021.
The Ministry of Commerce is happy to share that Pakistan has been elected to Chair the "Committee on Trade & Development (CTD)" of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for 2021. CTD was established in 1965 in GATT (now WTO) for economic development of Developing Countries...1/2 pic.twitter.com/AhroleJOBM— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) March 5, 2021
CTD was established in 1965 in GATT (now WTO) for the economic development of Developing Countries, especially issues related to the “Enabling Clause” for provision of non-reciprocal trading preferences to Developing Countries, like GSP, etc. Under Pakistan’s leadership, the CTD would strive to work for the expansion of trade & investment opportunities for Developing Countries.”
The Committee on Trade and Development (CTD) serves as a focal point for the consideration and coordination of work on the development in WTO. It considers a broad range of issues relating to the trade of developing countries.
