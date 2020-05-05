Hamza Ali Abbasi plays Turkish drama 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul' theme on guitar

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi played the title song of hit Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Gazi on his guitar in the lockdown. Hamza’s wife Naimal Khawar was quick to make a video of it and sharing it on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after she uploaded it, the video went viral on social media platforms and was shared by several fan pages. Fans of the Alif actor has showered love on the former actor and the video gas garnered thousands of hearts. Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar are currently in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the video:

It is to be mentioned here that Turkish drama Ertugrul Gazi is currently being on-aired on the national television following the suggestion of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Earlier, Hamza and Naimal also built furniture together in self-isolation giving ideas about how one can keep themselves busy while staying at home.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.