02:49 PM | 5 May, 2020
Honda increases car prices again
KARACHI - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has increased the prices of all of its variants by up to Rs 120,000 with effective from the 5th of May 2020, according to a letter sent to all its dealers on May 4.

As per the letter, the price of Honda City has been increased by up to Rs 70,000, BR-V's by up to Rs 100,000 whereas the price of Civic has been revised upward by up to Rs 120,000.

The new prices are applicable on all bookings received from 23rd April & onwards. The letter further reads that any hike in foreign index may lead to another increase in price.

Here is the new rate list;

