Honda increases car prices again
02:49 PM | 5 May, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has increased the prices of all of its variants by up to Rs 120,000 with effective from the 5th of May 2020, according to a letter sent to all its dealers on May 4.
As per the letter, the price of Honda City has been increased by up to Rs 70,000, BR-V's by up to Rs 100,000 whereas the price of Civic has been revised upward by up to Rs 120,000.
The new prices are applicable on all bookings received from 23rd April & onwards. The letter further reads that any hike in foreign index may lead to another increase in price.
Here is the new rate list;
- NCOC suggests various recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions12:56 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Several injured as massive fire erupts at residential tower in Sharjah12:29 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 1.2 million11:53 AM | 6 May, 2020
- Cop martyred in Badbair firing incident10:14 AM | 6 May, 2020
- Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Karachi09:40 AM | 6 May, 2020
Shoaib wants Salman to play the lead in his biopic - if ever made!
06:23 PM | 5 May, 2020
- Huma Khan opens up about depression and mental health05:38 PM | 5 May, 2020
- Asim Azhar’s Jo Tu Na Mila hits 100 million views on YouTube03:42 PM | 5 May, 2020
- ‘Twilight’ prequel book is in the works03:29 PM | 5 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020