WATCH: Umar Akmal out for a golden duck in debut match in US
Web Desk
11:41 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
WATCH: Umar Akmal out for a golden duck in debut match in US
Share

CALIFORNIA – Pakistan’s right-handed batsman Umar Akmal, who left Pakistan mid-season to explore foreign opportunities, bowled for a golden duck on his first match in the United States.

The 31-year-old earlier urged fans to pray as he signed a contract with the Northern California Cricket Association. He seems optimistic but luck wasn’t on his side when he walked out at the first bowl.

The Pakistani player also bowled four overs in his debut match but failed to get any wicket in it either while the clip of Umar’s golden duck is doing rounds on social media. He is representing California Zalmi after signing the contract of the Premier C league.

The brother of the former Pakistani wicketkeeper earlier left the South Asian country mid-season to try his luck playing league cricket in the US.

Umar Akmal embarks on surprise US visit for a ... 03:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan’s middle-order batsman has left for a surprise visit to the United States without sharing ...

Recently, Akmal was allowed to resume cricket activities following the end of the rehabilitation process. Board officials said the decision has been taken after he did well in a session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.

Akmal was found guilty on two charges of separate breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and handed a three-year suspension with the periods of ineligibility to run alongside.

He has played 16 Tests, 121 One-day Internationals (ODI), and 84 Twenty20 International (T20I) matches, scoring 1,003, 3,194, and 1,690 runs in the three formats respectively.

Umar Akmal’s hilarious Tiktok video sparks ... 02:30 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has remained controversial for a very long time but his latest endeavour seems to leave ...

More From This Category
Happy Birthday Imran Khan: Pakistan’s PM turns ...
11:14 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
PAKvIND: All tickets of the world’s biggest T20 ...
08:04 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu ...
05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Babar Azam becomes fastest batsman to score 7,000 ...
02:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
‘Nawaz Sharif gets second Covid shot in ...
12:48 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Mohammad Hafeez recovers from dengue
01:24 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shakira, Claudia Schiffer caught up in storm triggered by Pandora Papers
09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr