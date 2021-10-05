WATCH: Umar Akmal out for a golden duck in debut match in US
CALIFORNIA – Pakistan’s right-handed batsman Umar Akmal, who left Pakistan mid-season to explore foreign opportunities, bowled for a golden duck on his first match in the United States.
The 31-year-old earlier urged fans to pray as he signed a contract with the Northern California Cricket Association. He seems optimistic but luck wasn’t on his side when he walked out at the first bowl.
Umar Akmal makes a golden duck in his C grade domestic USA debut.
Shoaib Jatt and Yaya are now calling for him the be picked in the World T20 squad. pic.twitter.com/a8APoeLjjE
The Pakistani player also bowled four overs in his debut match but failed to get any wicket in it either while the clip of Umar’s golden duck is doing rounds on social media. He is representing California Zalmi after signing the contract of the Premier C league.
The brother of the former Pakistani wicketkeeper earlier left the South Asian country mid-season to try his luck playing league cricket in the US.
Recently, Akmal was allowed to resume cricket activities following the end of the rehabilitation process. Board officials said the decision has been taken after he did well in a session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.
Akmal was found guilty on two charges of separate breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and handed a three-year suspension with the periods of ineligibility to run alongside.
He has played 16 Tests, 121 One-day Internationals (ODI), and 84 Twenty20 International (T20I) matches, scoring 1,003, 3,194, and 1,690 runs in the three formats respectively.
