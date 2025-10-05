Pakistan hope to end losing streak against India in Women’s World Cup 2025 today

COLOMBO – Sunday are set for Pakistan vs India clashes, and cricket fans are excited for nail-biting encounter as Pakistan and India clash again at KR Premadasa Stadium for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Colombo is set for a thrilling showdown as Pakistan and India go head-to-head today in a highly anticipated ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match at the KR Premadasa Stadium.

Women in Green are looking to bounce back after crushing opening defeat to Bangladesh, while India enters the match on the back of a confident win over Sri Lanka. However, unpredictable weather threatens to shake up the contest, with intermittent rain forecast throughout the day. Colombo has already witnessed heavy showers, forcing yesterday’s Sri Lanka vs. Australia match to be abandoned.

History isf on India’s side. In women’s ODI cricket, Pakistan has never beaten India, with 11 encounters all ending in India’s favor.

The tournament, held across India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, will see Pakistan play all group-stage matches at Colombo’s R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Should they advance to the semi-finals on October 29 or the final on November 2, both knockout matches will also be held in Colombo, adding extra pressure on Pakistan to break their losing streak against their arch-rivals.