PM Imran visits Karachi today

08:45 AM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran visits Karachi today
ISLAMABAD – Aiming to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems of the metropolis, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today (Saturday)..

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the Karachi Transformation Plan is aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long pending problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport.

