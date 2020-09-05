A big day for Karachi today: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political affairs Shahbaz Gill said that today is a big day for Karachi, as it will mark the beginning of a new era.

In a tweet today (Saturday), SAPM Gill said that “Today is a big day for Karachi – the beginning of a new era. Today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the return of Karachi to its beauty, light, and prestige. Garbage, occupation mafia, and the worst transport system was written.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Saturday (today) to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to overcome the issues of the city.

