Govt decides to launch crackdown against illegal housing societies, says Zulfikar Bukhari
ISLAMABAD – Tehreek-e-Insaaf led federal government has decided to launch a complete crackdown against illegal housing societies.
While talking to newsmen in Islamabad, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that the housing societies will face action that play different tricks to hoodwink the expatriates by promising fake investment opportunities in real estate sector.
He said the government, in consultation with regional land development authorities and other relevant departments, would soon introduce new laws to define rules for the real estate sector for advertisement of their products.
Zulfikar Bukhari said the first-ever fast-track court will be established in the federal capital in near future.
