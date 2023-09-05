Ayesha Omar attends Sustainability Summit 2023, proposes solutions

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has shown once again that she is an all rounder when it comes to talent. The Bulbulay famed actress has been vocal about many pressing issues plaguing Pakistan and the international world, and uses her platform to raise voice for the eradication of factors aggravating climate change, deforestation, and children's and women's rights among other issues.

On Tuesday, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star attended the Sustainability Summit 2023, focusing on climate and environmental challenges, and gave a speech with solutions for the conservation of nature and climate over all.

“Television campaigns, print campaigns, digital campaigns of the enormity and gravity of the situation need to be launched,” Omar proposed.

“Public figures like me,” Omar noted, “and NGOs etc should get the message out there.”

Omar previously attended another WWF event celebrating 50 years of

nature conservation. “Had the honour and pleasure of attending a beautiful evening to celebrate 50 years of WWF, WWF Pakistan in conservation of nature in Pakistan,” Omar stated.

“I pledge to do as much as I can to conserve and protect nature in my country and all over the world, especially our forests, oceans and wildlife. Let the work being. NOW!” she added.