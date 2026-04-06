Saba Qamar’s Bold Dance Video from Birthday Party Goes Viral

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saba Qamar celebrated her 42nd birthday in style with viral celebration attended by a host of showbiz personalities.

The festivities quickly grabbed attention online after a video surfaced showing the Case No. 9 actress shaking a leg to a lively track by Bilal Saeed, with friends cheering her on enthusiastically. The viral clip has fans raving over her energy and charisma, while other photos and videos from the party show Saba cutting her birthday cake, laughing, and enjoying every moment with her close circle of friends.

Saba Qamar’s Birthday

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Social media users can’t stop talking about the star-studded bash, calling it one of the most fun and glamorous birthday celebrations of the year.